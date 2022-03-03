OAKDALE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A UC Merced employee is under arrest after allegedly targeting and sending sexually explicit photos to children between the ages of 13 and 15, according to a statement released by the Oakdale Police Department on Wednesday.

Authorities say the UC Merced Police Department launched an investigation into the incident in 2021 but transferred it to the Oakdale Police Department after learning the victims were from Oakdale.

After conducting an investigation into the matter, Oakdale Police officers went to the UC Merced campus to arrest the 21-year-old suspect, identified as David Michael Yaranon. According to officials, police went to the suspect’s house after learning he failed to show up to work and arrested him there regarding the incident.

Investigators say Yaranon had contacted multiple victims online and after learning they were children, began sending them sexually explicit pictures.

Detectives say the three victims are between the ages of 13 to 15 years old and currently live in the Oakdale area.

UC Merced released the following statement on Thursday regarding the arrest:

“We applaud the swift, diligent work of Oakdale and UC Merced police investigators, and we will continue to work alongside authorities throughout the process of this investigation. The former employee is no longer employed by the university and has been banned from campus.” UC Merced

According to police, Yaranon was arrested on suspicion of annoying or molesting a child under 18 years of age, showing or sending harmful material to seduce a minor and contacting a minor to commit a felony.

Detectives are working to determine if there are more victims and are asking anyone who may have been contacted by Yaranon to reach out to Oakdale Police Department investigators at (209) 847-2231.