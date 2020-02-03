Police: Two officers hit in Southwest Fresno by suspected drunk driver

The officers just booked a new inmate at the Fresno County Jail when this happened

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Two officers were hit by a suspected drunk driver in northwest Fresno on Sunday night. The accident comes as Fresno Police beefed up patrols for Super Bowl Sunday to crack down on DUI drivers.

It happened right in front of the Fresno County Jail in the area of M and Fresno streets around 10 p.m. A police car was turning left onto Fresno Street after dropping off a new inmate. That’s when 47-year-old Ray Johnson rammed into them, according to Lt. Bill Dooley.

Dooley said Johnson had a suspended driver’s license for DUI and had an outstanding DUI warrant.

Johnson will be booked into the Fresno County Jail, according to police. No one was hurt.

When it comes to Super Bowl Sunday, police don’t let anything slide. It’s why over the last few years, police have had DUI saturation patrols scheduled for the day.

This year, the patrol went from 2 p.m. to 12 a.m. However, even when it wraps, officers will still continue to crack down on DUI drivers well into daylight.

Officer Antonio Nieto has been with the traffic unit since June. He said if anything alerts officers to a possible DUI driver, they’ll immediately test their suspicions.

It’s all about preventing the next tragedy.

“A drunk driver doesn’t have an intended target. They don’t get in a car and say, ‘I feel like hurting somebody.’ They want to get home, they’re just not thinking rationally,” Nieto said. “Our main focus is to just stop and prevent that from happening.”

The saturation patrol helps police cover more ground and decrease response time in the city.

While it’s focused on DUI drivers, it wasn’t the only reason officers pulled people over. A number of drivers were pulled over for mechanical violations like burned-out brake lights.

However, that doesn’t mean officers won’t stop looking for those red flags. On one traffic stop for a mechanical violation, Nieto said he was keeping alert for things like alcohol smells and bloodshot eyes while talking with the driver.

The saturation patrol also kept an eye out for people walking home drunk.

A grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety helped fund Sunday’s enforcement.

