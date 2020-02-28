Police: Two arrested for stealing iPads from elementary in Sanger

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two were arrested on Thursday after stealing iPads from Fairmont Elementary in Sanger early February, according to authorities.

The suspects were identified as 42-year-old Ricardo David Garcia of Clovis and 30-year-old Jessica Woodley.

RELATED: The driver of this truck stole 47 iPads from a Sanger school, deputies say

Garcia is being charged with burglary and probation violation and Woodley is facing charges for harboring a felon, according to authorities.

Detectives say they were only able to recover two of the iPads Garcia stole.

Garcia broke into two classrooms and took two mobile carts, which contained 47 iPads, cases, and headphones, according to authorities.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver of this truck.

Surveillance cameras captured a black, mid-2000s extended-cab Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck driving onto the campus.

Authorities say Garcia loaded the items into the bed of his truck and drove away. The estimated loss amounted to $37,000.

Garcia was investigated for breaking into seven schools, seven churches and one commercial warehouse between March 12th and August 31st, 2015.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.