Police: Two arrested for stealing iPads from elementary in Sanger

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two were arrested on Thursday after stealing iPads from Fairmont Elementary in Sanger early February, according to authorities.

The suspects were identified as 42-year-old Ricardo David Garcia of Clovis and 30-year-old Jessica Woodley.

Garcia is being charged with burglary and probation violation and Woodley is facing charges for harboring a felon, according to authorities.

Detectives say they were only able to recover two of the iPads Garcia stole.

Garcia broke into two classrooms and took two mobile carts, which contained 47 iPads, cases, and headphones, according to authorities.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver of this truck.







Surveillance cameras captured a black, mid-2000s extended-cab Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck driving onto the campus.

Authorities say Garcia loaded the items into the bed of his truck and drove away. The estimated loss amounted to $37,000.

Garcia was investigated for breaking into seven schools, seven churches and one commercial warehouse between March 12th and August 31st, 2015.

