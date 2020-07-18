Police: Tulare officer struck by bullet fired from own weapon during struggle following traffic stop

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Tulare Police officer was struck by a bullet fired from their own weapon during a struggle while trying to arrest a suspect during a Friday night traffic stop, according to Tulare Police.

An officer stopped a vehicle on westbound Prosperity Avenue, just east of Hillman Street, around 9:10 p.m., said Lt. Andy Garcia. The officer found that one of the passengers in the vehicle had outstanding warrants.

The passenger was removed from the vehicle and was in the process of being handcuffed when a struggle ensued.

The officer’s firearm was discharged during the struggle and the officer was struck in the leg, Garcia said. The passenger continued to resist additional officers on the scene and was arrested without further incident.

The additional occupant of the vehicle was detained without incident while all passengers involved were detained by police pending further investigation.

The officer was taken to an area hospital for non-life threatening injury, Garcia said. Police reported that the officer is recovering at home.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call Detective Derrick Burrell at 559-685-2300 ext. 2152.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.