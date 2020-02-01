Police: Tulare man arrested after pursuit, crashing into a Visalia home

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Tulare man is in custody after a pursuit with police in Visalia on Friday, authorities say.

The Visalia Police Department says they attempted to stop a vehicle just after midnight for a suspected burglary in the area of Goshen Avenue and Akers Street.

Authorities say the driver failed to yield, taking police on a pursuit and later struck a home at that location of Linwood Street and Bollinger Court causing damage to a wall.

Items were believed to have been stolen from business mailboxes, along with a number of narcotics consistent with sales, according to police.

The suspect was identified as 26-year-old Hector Lozoya.

Lozoya was booked for conspiracy, theft, identity theft, narcotics charges, and a probation violation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Visalia Police Department.

