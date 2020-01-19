Police: Tulare man arrested for attempted murder

TULARE, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A Tulare man was arrested and is now being charged for attempted murder for the mother of his child on Friday night, Tulare Police Department says.

Authorities say they responded to the area of I street and Tulare Ave in Tulare for a shooting just before 11 p.m.

Police say a 21-year-old woman was flown to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

Authorities identified the suspect as 23-year-old Marcos Lau, the boyfriend of the victim.

Lau and the victim have a child and live together, according to authorities.

Lau is being charged with attempted murder and was booked at the Adult Pre-Trial Facility.

Anyone with information is urged to contacted Detective Bryan Dehaan or Sergeant Steve Sanchez at 1-800-808-0488 / 559-733-6218.

