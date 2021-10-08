POLICE: Trio arrested after string of armed robberies in Fresno had firearms in their homes, car

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Detectives say a search of the homes and car of the suspect’s police say were involved in Thursday’s string of armed robberies in Fresno led to the discovery of firearms and items used in the incidents.

Investigators say all three suspects arrested are juvenile gang members. After officers received search warrants, detectives say they found a rifle and two handguns. Additionally, officers say they located masks and other pieces of clothing used in the robbery, multiple cell phones and one victim’s property.

On Thursday around 6:45 a.m., investigators say the trio robbed a gas station at gunpoint in the area of Belmont Avenue and Freeway 99.

Approximately 25 minutes later, police say they took a victim’s wallet and cell phone while armed with a rifle and a handgun in the area of P and Tulare streets.

About 14 minutes after that, officers responded to a call of another armed robbery near Lyell Avenue and Eighth Street where police say they took a juvenile’s phone at gunpoint.

A short time later an officer identified the black four-door sedan reported in the incidents and attempted to make a traffic stop before police say the vehicle took off.

After a short pursuit, officers used a pursuit intervention technique, or PIT maneuver to stop the sedan. Police say the people in the vehicle ran. Officers set up a perimeter and eventually, all three suspects were captured.

The suspects were booked into the Fresno County Juvenile Justice Center.