POLICE: Suspect who stabbed, killed man in wheelchair outside Fresno liquor store identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police say they have identified the 19-year-old suspect who stabbed and killed a man in a wheelchair in Fresno on Tuesday.

Fresno Police say Nickolas Irving, 19, has been arrested after he stabbed and killed Charles Kerns, 41, following an argument inside of a liquor store near Belmont and Roosevelt avenues.

When officers arrived at the scene, they say they found Kerns suffering from several stab wounds in the street next to his wheelchair.

According to officials, officers began performing lifesaving measures on Kerns before he was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Following the incident, multiple witnesses chased down the suspect, now identified as Irving, and helped lead officers to his location.

Fresno Police officers say the District Attorney’s Office has filed murder charges on Irving.

This is the 56th murder of the year in Fresno and police say around this time last year 36 murders had occurred.