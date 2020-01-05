Police: suspect stabbed a CVS employee in Porterville

PORTERVILLE, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Police arrested a suspect that stabbed a CVS employee on Dec. 29. in Porterville.

Authorities say the suspect shoplifted merchandise and was escorted to the back of the store by the employee.

Police say that when the employee informed the suspect they were calling authorities the suspect grabbed a pair of scissors she had inside her purse and stabbed the employee’s arm.

The employee’s injuries were not serious.

Through video surveillance footage, officers were able to identify the suspect as 47-year-old, Kristina Voorheis, from Porterville.

Deputies say Voorheis was also determined to have active misdemeanor arrest warrants not related to this incident.

Porterville Police says they were able to develop information that the suspect was possibly at a home in the sub 100 block of South A St.

Officers say they responded to the home and located Voorheis attempting to flee out the backdoor.

Voorheis was booked at the Tulare County Jail, her bail has been set at $100,000.

