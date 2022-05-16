MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Investigators have arrested a suspect in a fatal stabbing that took place in Madera on Saturday, according to the Madera Police Department.

Investigators say they have arrested 34-year-old Angel Martinez in connection to the homicide of 38-year-old Andres Espejo from Madera.

Investigators say Espejo was walking on Riverside Drive near Nebraska Avenue in Madera around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday when he was approached by a vehicle.

Martinez allegedly got out of the vehicle and approached Espejo, leading to an argument, and eventually a stabbing, according to police.

Police say they found Martinez Monday morning on the 100 block of El Dorado Drive.