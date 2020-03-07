Police: Suspect identified after ‘road rage’ shooting in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A suspect has been identified after a shooting in Merced on Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

Authorities say the suspect was identified as Uriel Barragan-Munguia, 39, from Merced.

Witnesses told police Barragan-Munguia had been involved in a “road rage” incident with the victim which escalated to the shooting.

The victim was flown to a Modesto area hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries the victim is in serious condition, according to authorities.

Barragan-Munguia was booked into the Merced County Jail for several felony offenses.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Detective Salyers at 209-388-7771.

