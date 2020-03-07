Police: Suspect identified after ‘road rage’ shooting in Merced

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A suspect has been identified after a shooting in Merced on Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

Authorities say the suspect was identified as Uriel Barragan-Munguia, 39, from Merced.

RELATED: Shooting investigation underway in Merced

Witnesses told police Barragan-Munguia had been involved in a “road rage” incident with the victim which escalated to the shooting.

The victim was flown to a Modesto area hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries the victim is in serious condition, according to authorities.

Barragan-Munguia was booked into the Merced County Jail for several felony offenses.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Detective Salyers at 209-388-7771.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know