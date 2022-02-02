Police suspect driver was under the influence during crash into Clovis home

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A person has been detained after police say they suspect the driver was driving under the influence when they crashed into a Clovis home Wednesday.

Police say shortly after 12:00 noon on Wednesday, officers received a report of a person “acting unusually inside of a market in the area of Barstow and Peach avenues in Clovis.

After officers arrived on scene, they say they found the person entering a vehicle and leaving the parking lot. Investigators say the driver was “driving erraticaly” when at Pierce Avenue, the driver lost control and crashed into a home.

The driver tried to take off on foot after the crash and was immediately apprehended by police, investigators say.

“Right now it appears the subject is under the influence, and we’re still investigating that at this time,” said Sgt. Jim Koch with the Clovis Police Department.

Neither the people in the house, nor the driver of the vehicle were injured, and the driver was not being pursued by officers at the time of the crash according to police. There is damage to the home that will require repair. The driver has been detained for “possibly being under the influence of narcotics,” said Sgt. Koch.