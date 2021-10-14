POLICE: Suspect arrested in shooting that stemmed from domestic dispute in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Fresno police say they have arrested a person believed to be responsible for a shooting that sent a man to the hospital Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting victim at the 400 block of Glenn Avenue. When the officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his arm, and an injury to his chest. That man was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition.

Shortly after, officers located a person who they believe was responsible for the shooting near McKinley and Maroa avenues.

Police took the suspect into custody, but are still looking for the weapon used in the shooting.

Investigators say they believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic disturbance.

