Police: ‘She was passed out behind the wheel before the accident’

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman crashed her car into a garage with her 6-year-old child inside, according to Police.

Investigators say the crash happened at around 7 p.m. Thursday night on the 2200 block of E. Warner Ave.

Investigators have identified the suspect as 37-year-old Stephanie Stewart.

Police say she was passed out behind the wheel right before the accident.

Stewart allegedly fled the crash scene, leaving her 6-year-old child in the back seat.

Police say Stewart tried to open the front doors of nearby homes on the block before trying to jump through the front window of a residence.

Stewart sustained numerous cuts from the glass and was detained by neighbors until Police could arrive.

Police say she was taken to Community Regional Medical Centers where she is being evaluated.

Stewart will be cited for possible DUI and child endangerment.

The 6-year-old was not injured and is with child protective services.

