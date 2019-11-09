Sanger teen found safe after not returning home from a football game

Breaking News
Yesenia Luviano, 15 (Courtesy of the Sanger Police Department)

UPDATE: She was found safe and was returned home.

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police in Sanger are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

Yesenia Luviano, 15, is 4 foot 11 inches with black hair and brown eyes, according to the Sanger Police Department.

She did not return home after a football game. If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact Sanger Police at 559-875-8521 and reference report number 19-6403.

