FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is looking for a hit-and-run driver. They say a man in his 20s was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning.

Police say the man was found on the side of the road near Marks and Olive avenues around 4:30 a.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.