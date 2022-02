FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers are asking for help with identifying two people suspected of robbing a Beauty Supply shop in central Fresno, according to Fresno police officers.

Authorities said on Dec. 27, 2021, Officers responded to Sally’s Beauty Supply, at 3502 North Blackstone Avenue for a report of a robbery.

Police said the suspects who committed the robbery were captured on video surveillance.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.