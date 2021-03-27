Police searching for suspect after shooting in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities are searching for a suspect after he shot a man in the chest area, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police received multiple calls about a shooting at Belmont and Glenn avenues at 4:22 p.m.

When officers arrived, they had difficulty locating the victim but eventually found him at a homeless encampment.

According to witnesses, there was an argument between the suspect and the shooting victim in an alley, police say. The suspect pulled out a shotgun from a backpack he was carrying and shot the victim in the chest.

The suspect left on his bicycle southbound through the alley and was not located.

The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he is now in stable condition.

No further details are available about the shooting.