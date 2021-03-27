Police searching for suspect after shooting in Central Fresno

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
April 05 2021 05:30 pm

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities are searching for a suspect after he shot a man in the chest area, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police received multiple calls about a shooting at Belmont and Glenn avenues at 4:22 p.m.

When officers arrived, they had difficulty locating the victim but eventually found him at a homeless encampment.

According to witnesses, there was an argument between the suspect and the shooting victim in an alley, police say. The suspect pulled out a shotgun from a backpack he was carrying and shot the victim in the chest.

The suspect left on his bicycle southbound through the alley and was not located.

The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he is now in stable condition.

No further details are available about the shooting.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com