Police searching for person involved in Visalia shooting that left one hospitalized

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One person is on the loose, and a suspect was arrested after a gunshot left a person hospitalized Thursday in Visalia.

At approximately 5:19 p.m., officers received a call of gunshots fired in the area of Kaweah Avenue and Santa Fe Street in Visalia. A short time later, an additional call was received from a gunshot victim in the area.

When officers arrived, they say they heard gunshots being fired and saw a silver vehicle leaving the scene. When police attempted to stop the vehicle, investigators say the passenger of the vehicle got out and ran from officers.

Investigators say they found articles of clothing and a handgun that the person dropped while running, but were as of yet unable to locate the person fleeing from officers.

The driver, Dwight Brown, was arrested without incident.

The shooting victim had what was described as “a non-life-threatening gunshot wound” and was taken to an area hospital.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Detective Miguel Leon at (559) 713-4722 or the anonymous tip line at (559) 734-5302.