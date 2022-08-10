Photo of Jolissa Fuentes and her vehicle provided by the Selma Police Department.

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are still searching for a woman who was reported missing over the weekend, according to the Selma Police Department.

Officials say 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was reported missing after she was last seen around 4:00 a.m. Sunday in Selma. Investigators did not provide any further details on where Fuentes was last seen.

Photo of Jolissa Fuentes and her vehicle provided by the Selma Police Department.

Officials say to be on the lookout for Fuentes’ car, described as a silver or grey four-door 2011 Hyundai Accent with a California license plate of #8MPU766.

Anyone with information about Fuentes’ whereabouts is asked to call Detective Richard Figueroa at (559) 891-2243, or Detective Matthew Hughes at (559) 891-2266.