Police searching for missing woman in Fresno

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers are searching for a woman who was reported missing in the city on Monday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say 45-year-old Amy Storrar was reported missing after she left her home near Shields Avenue and Mariposa Street at 7 p.m. on Monday.

At 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called out to Blackstone and Gettysburg avenues after someone reported they had seen Storrar in the area.

When officers arrived, they didn’t find Storrar but learned she was last seen walking west down Ashlan Avenue towards Palm Avenue

Storrar is described as 5’6″ tall and 190 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a blue and white striped blouse, gray shorts with flower print, and pink croc sandals.

Anyone with information on Storrar’s whereabouts is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.

