FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is looking for a 25-year-old woman who was reported missing from the city on Wednesday.

Police say the family and friends of Micaela Navarro have not heard from her since late August.

Police say Micaela stands 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs approximately 145 lbs, and has long brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.