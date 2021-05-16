Police searching for missing siblings in Fresno

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is hoping to bring a missing brother and sister back home safely.

Just after 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, 13-year-old Juliana Baza-Rivera and her 9-year-old brother, Christian Baza-Rivera, were last seen walking away from a home on Constance Avenue, near Bullard Avenue and Fig Garden Drive.

Police say Juliana had a backpack on and Christian had a small rolling suitcase with him.

Juliana is described as 5’7” tall, 180 pounds, and was last seen wearing a red sweater, blue jeans, and black Nike shoes.

Christian is 4’8”, 110 pounds, and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with a design on the front, green cloth shorts, and black Champion shoes.

Anyone with information on the siblings’ whereabouts is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.