Missing at-risk elderly woman found safe in Tulare

76-year-old Judy Sabad was last seen at 4:30 p.m. on April 19, 2021.

TULARE, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – UPDATE: The Tulare Police Department says Judy Sabad has been found safe after she was reported missing on Monday afternoon.

_ _ _ _ _ _

ORIGINAL STORY: The Tulare Police Department is asking for the public’s help in bringing a missing elderly woman back home safely.

Judy Sabad, 76, was reported missing after she was last seen in the area of Tulare Avenue and “G” Street at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, April 19.

Police say Sabad has early-onset Dementia which is putting her at risk.

She was last seen on foot wearing bright turquoise pants, a black shirt with flowers printed on it, and moccasins.

Sabad is described as 4’11”, 100 pounds, with light-colored hair in a “bob style cut,” and blue eyes. She is also known to walk with a hunch in her back.

If you have any information on Sabad’s whereabouts, please call Tulare Police at 559-684-4290.