Missing at-risk elderly woman found safe in Tulare

TULARE, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – UPDATE: The Tulare Police Department says Judy Sabad has been found safe after she was reported missing on Monday afternoon.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Tulare Police Department is asking for the public’s help in bringing a missing elderly woman back home safely.
Judy Sabad, 76, was reported missing after she was last seen in the area of Tulare Avenue and “G” Street at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, April 19.
Police say Sabad has early-onset Dementia which is putting her at risk.
She was last seen on foot wearing bright turquoise pants, a black shirt with flowers printed on it, and moccasins.
Sabad is described as 4’11”, 100 pounds, with light-colored hair in a “bob style cut,” and blue eyes. She is also known to walk with a hunch in her back.
If you have any information on Sabad’s whereabouts, please call Tulare Police at 559-684-4290.