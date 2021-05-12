Police searching for missing 8-year-old and 14-year-old brothers in Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE)- The Fresno Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating two missing juveniles.

Police say 14-year-old Anthony Lovato and 8-year-old Jaydon Lovato are brothers, and were last seen walking away together from their home on the 1600 block of North Sixth Street near McKinley Avenue on Monday at around 4:00 p.m.

Anthony is approximately 5’6″ tall weighing about 120 pounds while Jaydon is approximately 4’8″ tall and weighs approximately 97 pounds.

Police say one of the brothers has friends that live in the area of Blackstone and Shields and are known to frequent the area.

If seen, you are urged to call the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.

