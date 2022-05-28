FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 5-year-old boy from Stockton after he was last seen in Fresno.

The Fresno Police Department says Nehemiah Leslie was reported missing in Stockton on Saturday, April 16.

Nehemiah was last seen on Friday, May 27 in the area of Church and Elm avenues in Fresno, where he was captured on camera.

Officers say Nehemiah is moderately autistic and is very shy and scared around unfamiliar people. Loud noises and yelling are also known to scare him, according to investigators.

Nehemiah is described as 3’11” tall, 42 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, khaki pants, and black shoes.

Officials say Nehemiah has a distinctive feature with his right eye constantly focusing on his nose.

Anyone who sees Nehemiah is urged not to contact him directly, but to call 911 or the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.