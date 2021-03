FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is working to bring a missing teenage girl back home safely.

Police say 14-year-old Jozette Zapata was last seen at noon on Thursday, March 18, near Fowler and Church Avenues.

Jozette is described as 5’0″ tall, 120 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue jeans, and grey and purple Nike shoes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call Fresno Police at 559-621-7000.