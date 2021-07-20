Police searching for missing 13-year-old boy in Tulare

TULARE, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 13-year-old boy who has been missing since last weekend.

Police say Oscar Castro was last seen at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, at his home near Alpine and Laspina.

Castro is described as 5’7” tall, 250 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black sweater and grey shorts.

No other details have been provided by authorities at this time.

Anyone with information on Castro’s whereabouts is asked to call the Tulare Police Department at (559) 686-3454.

