Police searching for missing 12-year-old boy in Fresno

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is looking for a 12-year-old boy who officers say never returned home over the weekend.

Kymani Arefaine was last seen riding his bike around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, near Brawley and McKinley avenues.

Kymani is described as 5’2″, 115 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a grey, red, and blue Champion brand pullover hoodie, black pants, and black shoes the last time he was seen.

The bike Kymani was riding is a black Mongoose with orange letting and pegs.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.