FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are asking for the community’s help in finding a young girl who was last seen on Sunday afternoon.

The Fresno Police Department says 11-year-old Naliyah Roland was reported missing after she was last seen around 1:00 p.m. at an apartment complex on Callisch Avenue, near First and Tulare streets.

Naliyah is described as 5’0″ tall, and 85 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white top with a hood, light blue jeans, white shoes, and carrying a red backpack.

Anyone with information about Naliyah’s whereabouts is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.