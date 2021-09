Photo of Jasper provided by the Tulare Police Department.

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities say a missing 11-year-old boy has been found safe in Tulare.

The Tulare Police Department asked for the public’s help in finding 11-year-old Jasper after he was last seen at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Police say Jasper was found safe soon and has been reunited with his family.