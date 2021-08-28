Police searching for missing 10-year-old boy in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 10-year-old boy.

Police say Evon Venegas was last seen walking in the area of Tuolumne and L Street in downtown Fresno at 9 p.m. Friday.

Venegas was last seen wearing a red shirt, burgundy pants, and was carrying a burgundy backpack.

He has long thick curly hair.

No other details have been provided by authorities at this time.

Anyone with information about Venegas’ whereabouts is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.