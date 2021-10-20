Police searching for missing 10-year-old boy in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 10-year-old boy who was reported missing on Wednesday.

Police say Nazir Brown was last seen at 1:30 p.m. at Tilley Elementary School near Valentine and Clinton avenues, but he never returned home.

Brown is reportedly known to frequent areas including the shopping center at Clinton and Weber avenues, Jaswant Singh Khaira Park at Clinton and Brawley avenues and Lions Skate Park at Marks and Emerson avenues.

He is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

At the time he was last seen, he was wearing a black Star Wars sweater, a black and white Nike Shirt, jeans, black shoes and a backpack.

Officers say Brown might be riding a skateboard.

Anyone with information about Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.