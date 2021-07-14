Police searching for man wanted for fraud, other charges in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police have asked for the public’s help locating a man wanted for two felony warrants in Clovis, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Police say, Fabian Arce, 25, is wanted for grand theft auto, fraud, and receiving stolen property.

Arce is described by police as a Hispanic male adult, with black hair and brown eyes, weighing 260 pounds, and is 5 feet 9 inches tall.

Police say Arce was last seen in Clovis and have asked that anyone with information on his whereabouts call the department at (559) 324-2800.