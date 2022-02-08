Police searching for hit-and-run driver after man killed in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was killed by a suspected hit-and-run driver early Tuesday morning, according to Fresno police officers.

Police said they found a man in his 40’s laying in the roadway near Olive and Maple avenues around 3:00 a.m. The man was transported to a local hospital where he later died

Authorities said they are looking for a white truck that was possibly going east on Olive Avenue near Maple Avenue.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.