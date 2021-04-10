Police searching for at-risk missing teenager from Madera

MADERA, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department is working to bring a missing teenager back home safely after she was reported missing on Friday night.

Police say Edith Baca, 15, was last seen at 10 p.m. and was known to be traveling to Sacramento from Madera.

Information about where Baca was last seen has not been released by police at this time.

Officers are actively looking into this case, and say details are still developing.

If you have information about Edith’s whereabouts, please call the Madera Police Department at 559-675-4220.