Police searching for at-risk missing man in Merced

MERCED, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced Police Department is asking for the public’s help in bringing a man who was reported missing Monday back home safely.
David Cummings, 34, was last seen around 5:00 p.m. as he left his home near Calimyrna and Main streets in his wheelchair.
Police say Cummings is at-risk because he requires medical attention and is not capable of caring for himself.
Cummings is described as 6’1”, 170 lbs., with long brown hair and a long brown beard.
He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black pants with a white stripe.
Anyone with information on Cummings whereabouts is asked to call the Merced Police Department at 209-385-6912.