Police searching for at-risk missing man in Merced

A photo of David Cummings. (Photo: Merced Police Department)

MERCED, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced Police Department is asking for the public’s help in bringing a man who was reported missing Monday back home safely.

David Cummings, 34, was last seen around 5:00 p.m. as he left his home near Calimyrna and Main streets in his wheelchair.

Police say Cummings is at-risk because he requires medical attention and is not capable of caring for himself.

The Merced Police Department is searching for David Cummings, 34, after he was reported missing on Monday.

Cummings is described as 6’1”, 170 lbs., with long brown hair and a long brown beard.  

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black pants with a white stripe.  

Anyone with information on Cummings whereabouts is asked to call the Merced Police Department at 209-385-6912.

July 23 2021 05:30 pm

