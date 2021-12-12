Police searching for answers in shooting that left 17-year-old girl dead in Sanger

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE) – Authorities say a young girl has died following an early morning shooting in Sanger on Sunday.

Just after 1:00 a.m., police received a call for multiple shots fired at a home in the area. When they arrived, they found a young girl, now identified as Maria Guadalupe Garcia, suffering from several gunshot wounds. She later died at the scene.

The loss of Garcia comes as a shock to the community of Sanger. Residents in the area were still trying to come to terms with how such a senseless act of violence could happen just blocks from where they are.

Sanger high school student Rafael Arevalo comes to JFK park on the weekends to play basketball with his friends.

“I mean, it’s very tragic it could really happen to anyone at any moment,” said Arevalo.

Just twelve hours earlier and one block away from the park, police say Garcia was fatally shot.

“She was still young so she had a lot of opportunities, no one at the age of 17 deserves to be killed,” said Arevalo.

Garcia was a student at Kings River High School. Her death marks the first homicide of the year in Sanger.

Police are not releasing any more details about the case as detectives work to locate more witnesses and gather more evidence.

The motive for the shooting is still being investigated.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Sanger Police Department.