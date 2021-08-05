Police searching for answers in shooting of Fresno mother

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are asking the public for help in finding the person who shot and killed Fresno mother Jacqueline Flores on July 27.

The Fresno Police Department says Police Chief Paco Balderrama and detectives met with Flores’ family on Wednesday to provide them emotional support following the passing of Flores.

Police say Flores was shot near Kearney Boulevard and Thorne Avenue on the evening of July 27 around 10:30 p.m.

When arriving on scene, officers found Flores suffering from a single gunshot wound to her head in a parked car with her six-year-old daughter in the backseat.

Police say her daughter was uninjured, but a bullet did enter the back window where the child was seated.

According to authorities, Flores was not the intended target of the shooting and her death is a case of mistaken identity.

A reward for finding the suspect who killed Flores has been increased to $5,000, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Anyone with information has been encouraged by police to call (559) 498-7467 and those wanting to support the Flores family at this time can donate to the GoFundMe fundraiser.