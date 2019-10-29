Deadly stabbing victim identified as a recent college graduate who was checking his mail

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – The victim of a deadly stabbing in Downtown Fresno has been identified. Fresno Police describe 24-year-old Brayan Espinoza as the victim of “a senseless act of violence.”

The incident took place Monday around 4 p.m. in the area of Santa Clara and B Streets. According to officers, Espinoza was simply checking his mail when he was assaulted and stabbed.

Espinoza was transported to CRMC where he succumbed to his injuries. Investigators are not releasing a motive for the incident but have revealed that Espinoza is not a gang member and has no criminal history. He was a recent graduate of UEI College where he studied Criminal Justice.

Witnesses described a group of around four to five men who drove away from the scene. On November 5th, Fresno Police announced one man had been arrested for Espinoza’s murder.

