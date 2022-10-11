FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers with the Fresno Police Department say they are searching for an 11-year-old boy who went missing on Monday.

Police say Alias Lugo was last seen around 3:30 p.m. after walking away from his home in the 500 block of North Roosevelt Avenue, near Palm and Belmont avenues.

Alias is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with a front logo, black basketball-style shorts, and blue and green Croc sandals, according to police.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.