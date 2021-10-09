Police search for suspect responsible for taco truck collision that injured two in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) — Fresno police are on the lookout for a suspect who they say rammed a taco truck with a van and injured two, one critically.

Around 7:00 p.m., Fresno police arrived at the scene of a van that detectives say collided with a taco truck at Maple and Belmont avenues in southwest Fresno. First responders say a man was hit during the crash and he was taken to an area hospital. His condition is described as “critical but stable.”

Detectives say the suspect driving the van was described as a man in his mid-40s wearing a white hoodie. Additionally, police say the man was holding a beer can when he got out of the van and took off.

Police say there were other open containers of alcohol in the van. Investigators say they have some idea who the suspect is.

“The registered owner to this particular vehicle who happens to have his cell phone in the vehicle is on court probation for a prior DUI,” said Lt. Paul Cervantes with the Fresno Police Department. “So there is a strong likelihood that person was potentially the driver.”

A woman was also struck by flying objects from the collision but was treated at the scene.