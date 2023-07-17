FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are searching for a 28-year-old man for the death of 46-year-old Silvano Villa-Fierro, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say just after 4:00 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 Block of West Clinton Avenue regarding a gunshot victim.

Investigators say they found Villa-Fierro suffering from a gunshot wound. Villa-Fierro was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Photo of 46-year-old Silvano Villa-Fierro provided by the Fresno Police Department.

Detectives say they identified Kelon White as the alleged suspect in the shooting.

Investigators say White and the victim were involved in a physical altercation inside an apartment before White allegedly fired the shot.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.