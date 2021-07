MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are looking for a missing teenager who was last seen early Wednesday morning in Madera, according to the Madera Police Department.

Police say 14-year-old Nadia Juarez was last seen in the area of B Street and Yosemite Avenue in Madera around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Madera Police are asking anyone who has seen Juarez or knows of her whereabouts to contact the police at (559) 675-4220.