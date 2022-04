MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced police officers announced Tuesday that they are searching for a 13-year-old who is missing in the city.

Officers say James Covert who they say has a “learning disability” is believed to still be in the Merced area. Covert was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, and blue jeans with red and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Merced Police at 209-385-6906.