Police search for man responsible for killing of pregnant woman, unborn child, Merced police say

MERCED, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) — Police are searching for a man who they say was involved in the killing of a pregnant woman and her unborn child.

Merced Police are looking for Jonathan Xavier Dorado, 19 of Los Banos, who investigators say is responsible for the killing of Tatyanna Lopez, 19 of Los Banos, and her unborn child.

Lopez was visiting friends in Merced with her 18-year-old boyfriend. At approximately 10:00 p.m. on April 18 police found Lopez and her unborn child dead.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact Detective Pinnegar at 209-388-7712.