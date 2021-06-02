Police search for culprit after $10,000 mural destroyed in Reedley

REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE) – The search continues to find the person responsible for vandalizing a mural that honored first responders outside the offices of Kings Canyon School District in Reedley.

A cash reward is also being offered for information that leads to the person responsible.

On May 21, the deputy superintendent of Kings Canyon Union School District arrived at work to find the mural – painted outside of the district office just a few weeks prior – had been vandalized. Written across the paintings of frontline workers and first responders were the words “No 2 Masks.”

“It was disappointing. It was a blow to us,” said Deputy Superintendent Roberto Gutierrez.

The mural was originally unveiled on April 22.

Marc Ediger from the Reedley Police Department says he and his coworkers were honored on the mural, which included a police officer. He says the department is working hard to find a suspect but does not have any leads yet.

“That’s what we’re hoping from the community, that somebody knows something and that they would please contact central valley crime stoppers,” Ediger said.

As the mural costs $10,000 if an arrest is made the suspect could face felony vandalism charges. Ediger says there are some other areas in Reedley that have seen an increase in tagging-type graffiti.

“So we’re trying to do some comparisons on some things we maybe have been able to identify in the past, and we’re actively working on that now.”

To receive the reward, a tip must be submitted through Valley Crime Stoppers.