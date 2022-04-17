MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway in Merced after authorities say a man allegedly robbed a convenience store early Sunday morning.

Merced police officers say they were dispatched to the 7-Eleven at R and Eighteenth streets just after 5:30 a.m. for a report of an armed robbery. Police say the suspect showed the clerk a gun and demanded money, to which he complied. Officers also say the suspect fled the area before they arrived, but not before officers say he stole cigarettes.

Investigators describe the suspect as a 50-year-old man, over 6 feet tall, around 200 pounds. They also say he wore a black bandana, red hat and shirt with a long-sleeve flannel with a black hood.

Merced police ask anyone with information on this case is asked to contact them at 209-385-6912.