Police say this man hit a store employee with salami after he was caught trying to hide it in his pants

STOCKTON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers are searching for a man accused of hitting a loss prevention employee in the head with salami he was trying to steal from a store last week, according to the Stockton Police Department.

At 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 28, police say a man walked into a store near Wilson Way and Oak Street and hid two salamis in his pants in an attempt to steal them.

When confronted by loss prevention staff, police say the man brandished a knife.

Shortly after, officers say the man pulled the salamis out of his pants and threw them at a loss prevention employee, hitting them on the side of the head.

Police say the suspect left the store after the incident and has not yet been identified.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Detective Almanza at 209-937-5427.