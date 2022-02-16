Police say social media aided in arrest of Valentine’s Day thief

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police Department says they have arrested the man accused of attacking and robbing a street vendor family on Valentine’s Day. The suspect, who police say they have identified as 21-year-old Martin Chavez, was caught on video hitting and intimidating the victims, one of which is a 77-year-old man.

“He has confessed to the crimes and is currently, as we speak, writing an apology letter to the victims that he assaulted,” said Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the suspect approached the stand on Tulare Street and Third Street shortly before 6:00 p.m. on Monday. He initially approached them asking for pricing, but later picked up two baskets and walked away without paying.

In the now-viral video, posted by the account grizzleyeats559, the man is seen violently pushing off and striking two female vendors who try to stop him from walking away. He yells profanity at them and crosses the road.

Fresno police shared the 15-second clip on their social media on Tuesday. Chief Balderrama said the community’s involvement was crucial in this case.

“The Instagram post got about 3,000 views and the Facebook post has so far about 22,000 views, and within minutes of sharing the video we started getting information from the public,” Balderrama said.

On Wednesday afternoon, officers were able to locate Chavez on the 3300 block of East Nevada Avenue.

“After a short foot chase, at which time he fell down on the ground, officers were able to detain him,” Balderrama said.

Chavez is facing a felony charge for a strong-armed attack according to officials. He was already on parole for assault with a deadly weapon.

“In the last couple of years we’ve had two of our street vendors murdered for doing nothing more than trying to feed their families…it makes me upset and we made a commitment to protect our street vendors,” said Balderrama.

Miguel Lopez, president of the Fresno Street Vendor Association said the situation is outrageous and is making people feel unsafe.

Lopez said he’s been selling Mexican snacks in the area for over a decade and has been a victim of theft and assault in the past.

The association continues asking for support from the city and police. Lopez called on police to increase patrolling on days like Valentine’s Day and other commercial holidays when more vendors are out selling.

Chief Balderrama said it’s hard to increase patrolling at this time because the department is short-staffed, but asks vendors to report these crimes.

“Obviously if there’s a language barrier, there’s gonna be some criminals that are gonna focus on them because they’re gonna assume that they’re either not gonna call the police, they’re not gonna get involved, they can’t speak the language and we gotta show these criminals that that’s not the case,” the chief said, adding that they won’t look at a victim’s immigration status.

In recent months, the Street Vendor Association has received tools like pepper spray and PPE from the city, but vendors are also hoping for resources like surveillance cameras they can install on their carts.

The City and nonprofits are also working with mobile vendors to set up a community kitchen and resource hub.

Lopez invites vendors to join the association. He says he can be reached at 559-360-4411.

